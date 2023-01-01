Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.52 kg (3.35 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 322 x 210.7 x 19.6 mm

12.68 x 8.3 x 0.77 inches 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm

12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches Area 678 cm2 (105.2 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.6% ~78% Side bezels 6.1 mm 9.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy - Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 700:1 - Max. brightness ENVY x360 14 (2023) 250 nits Aspire 3 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 43 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter 320 grams 164 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance ENVY x360 14 (2023) +370% 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 Spin 14 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

