HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 66.5 against 55 watt-hours
  • 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (125.4 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~83.9%
Side bezels 19.5 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
400 nits
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length 1 meters 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +114%
6.42 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
