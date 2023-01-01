HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Display has support for touch input
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 66.5 against 55 watt-hours
- 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (125.4 vs 151.6 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.19 kg (4.83 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|978 cm2 (151.6 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~68.6%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|19.5 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Top: Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|1 meters
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|10 (2P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1803
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7984
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +20%
1803
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7689
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|2560 x 1440
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
