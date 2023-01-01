Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1864 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 66.5 against 55 watt-hours

59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~83.9% Side bezels 19.5 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1864 Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (2023) 400 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 66.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 35 / 70 W Cable length 1 meters 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 189 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (2023) +114% 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.