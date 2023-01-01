Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (2023) or Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) vs Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 55 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) and Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 64 against 55 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.2 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
vs
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~82.7%
Side bezels 19.5 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Blue
Material Top: Aluminum
Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 44 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 90 W 65 W
Cable length 1 meters -
Weight of AC adapter - 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +138%
6.42 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) and HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) or ask any questions
