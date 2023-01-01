Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 55 Wh - 64 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 76-104% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 64 against 55 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 64 against 55 watt-hours Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (139.2 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm

14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~82.7% Side bezels 19.5 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Blue Material Top: Aluminum

Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 44 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ENVY x360 15 (2023) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (2023) +33% 400 nits Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 64 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 90 W 65 W Cable length 1 meters - Weight of AC adapter - 295 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce MX550 2GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 16 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (2023) +138% 6.42 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1) 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.