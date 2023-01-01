Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (2023) or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

56 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 86 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (122.9 vs 151.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm
15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~88.9%
Side bezels 19.5 mm 4.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Material Top: Aluminum
Top: Aluminum
Middle: Carbon fiber
Bottom: Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (2023)
400 nits
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 90 W 130 W
Cable length 1 meters 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (2023) +86%
6.42 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023)
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 83.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

