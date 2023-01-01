Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 47-65% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs) Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 86 against 55 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 86 against 55 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 30% higher screen-to-body ratio Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (122.9 vs 151.6 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. HP ENVY x360 15 (2023) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.19 kg (4.83 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 384.3 x 254.5 x 24.38 mm

15.13 x 10.02 x 0.96 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 978 cm2 (151.6 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~68.6% ~88.9% Side bezels 19.5 mm 4.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Top: Aluminum

Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (2023) 400 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 W 130 W Cable length 1 meters 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (2023) +86% 6.42 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 2560 x 1440 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.