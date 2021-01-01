Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

62 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 57 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
3. HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
5. Dell G7 15 7500 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
6. Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский