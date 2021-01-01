ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (100.1 vs 126.8 square inches)

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM Noise level 36 dB 45.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1405:1 1300:1 sRGB color space 99.6% 98.3% Adobe RGB profile 70% 64.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 448 384 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.7 dB 75.8 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

