You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (101.4 vs 126.8 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~82% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 36 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1405:1 1384:1 sRGB color space 99.6% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 70% 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 98.4% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 / 67 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 174 / 189 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +171% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.7 dB 82.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.