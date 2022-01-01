Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
64 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.5 vs 126.8 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 -
sRGB color space 99.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +352%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

