You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.5 vs 126.8 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm

11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~84.5% Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36 dB 35 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1405:1 - sRGB color space 99.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70% - DCI-P3 color gamut 69% - Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 360 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 10-45 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +352% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 74.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.