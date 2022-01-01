HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (95.5 vs 126.8 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches
|302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|36 dB
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1405:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.6%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|70%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|69%
|-
|Response time
|-
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|277 gramm
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1087
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4824
9655
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1135
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6922
11641
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|MUX
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|74.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
