Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
GPU -
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 200 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS - 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
2. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
3. Alienware m15 R4 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
4. ROG Strix G15 G513 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
6. ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 vs ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский