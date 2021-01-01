HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
- 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1072
ROG Zephyrus M16 +8%
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5365
ROG Zephyrus M16 +20%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 +33%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2582
ROG Zephyrus M16 +104%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|60-75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|2560
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
