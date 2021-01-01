Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

61 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
81 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
CPU Intel Core i9 11900H
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~86%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 140 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 60-75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 448 2560
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

