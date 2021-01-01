Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 51 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS - 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

