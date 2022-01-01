Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (95.8 vs 126.8 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 7400:1
sRGB color space 99.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70% 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 7
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 74.7 dB 65.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

