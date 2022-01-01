Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
53 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 67 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (103.8 vs 126.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~80.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 -
sRGB color space 99.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz -
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 32
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +155%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

