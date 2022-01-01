Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
67 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (106.6 vs 126.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 99.6% -
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
