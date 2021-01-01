Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

54 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 96 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~82%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS - 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
2. Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
3. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
4. XPS 15 9500 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
5. TUF Dash F15 FX516 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 vs ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский