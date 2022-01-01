You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.8 vs 139 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 660-900% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 92 against 51 watt-hours

Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~74.8% Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36 dB 54.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1405:1 - sRGB color space 99.6% 100% Adobe RGB profile 70% 99.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 99.9% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +10% 440 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 92 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 712 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 10-45 W 90-110 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 5120 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 160 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 80 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +1200% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 74.7 dB 77.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.