HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (126.8 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 660-900% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~80%) battery – 92 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 50% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~74.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 -
sRGB color space 99.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70% 99.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 99.9%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 90-110 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 5120
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 160
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 80
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +1200%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 74.7 dB 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
