CPU AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 19% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (126.8 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 86 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33%
400 nits
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS - 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 6 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 448 3840
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

