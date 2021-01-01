HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell G7 15 7500
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Dell G7 15 7500
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (126.8 vs 148.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G7 15 7500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.26 kg (4.98 lbs)
|Width
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|267.7 mm (10.54 inches)
|Thickness
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|20.05 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|956 cm2 (148.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~70.2%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|4900 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|51 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|130 / 240 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
G7 15 7500 +8%
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +24%
5471
4399
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +24%
2616
2113
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1