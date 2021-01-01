HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Around 75% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon Vega 5
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1072
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +66%
5365
3237
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
414
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +75%
2582
1473
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|12 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|448
|320
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
