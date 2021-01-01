Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Inspiron 15 5510 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

61 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
3. HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. Dell XPS 17 9700 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
6. Dell G5 15 5500 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510
8. Dell Inspiron 15 5502 and Dell Inspiron 15 5510

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 5510 and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский