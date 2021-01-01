Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Inspiron 15 7506 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell Inspiron 15 7506

62 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Dell Inspiron 15 7506
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Dell Inspiron 15 7506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 270 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 7506
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
Inspiron 15 7506

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 238.4 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 16.4-17.9 mm (0.65-0.7 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 62.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +48%
400 nits
Inspiron 15 7506
270 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 294 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1650 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR4
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~4.3 Gbps
Shading units 448 768
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 15 7506 and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
