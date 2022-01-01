You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (91.1 vs 126.8 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm

14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches 295.3 x 199.04 x 15.25 mm

11.63 x 7.84 x 0.6 inches Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 588 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~88.6% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.3 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36 dB 45.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1405:1 940:1 sRGB color space 99.6% 99% Adobe RGB profile 70% 71% DCI-P3 color gamut 69% 69% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 400 nits XPS 13 Plus 9320 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 55 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 60 W Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm 254 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) 1.108 TFLOPS XPS 13 Plus 9320 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC1319D Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 74.7 dB 79 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

