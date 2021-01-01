Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
Dell XPS 15 9500
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
400 nits
XPS 15 9500 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS - 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

