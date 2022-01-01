Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

47 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 194-264% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 358.9 x 228 x 18.2 mm
14.13 x 8.98 x 0.72 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~89%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1405:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.6% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 70% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 69% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
400 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 277 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 40 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 40
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
1.108 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +352%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness 74.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.5 x 8.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Spectre x360 14 (2021)
3. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Spectre x360 13 (2021)
4. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
5. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 15 9500
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or XPS 17 9720 (2022)
9. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) or HP ENVY 15 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский