HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs EliteBook 840 G8
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
HP EliteBook 840 G8
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 840 G8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (107.6 vs 126.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
|Width
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|323.3 mm (12.73 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|214.6 mm (8.45 inches)
|Thickness
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|17.8 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|694 cm2 (107.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
EliteBook 840 G8 +14%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +31%
5471
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
EliteBook 840 G8 +11%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +31%
2616
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
