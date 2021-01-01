HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ENVY 14 (2021)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.8 vs 126.8 square inches)
- 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|430 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1111
ENVY 14 (2021) +14%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +31%
5471
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +11%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +31%
2616
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|448
|1024
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
