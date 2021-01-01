Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ENVY 14 (2021)

61 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
66 out of 100
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 63.3 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.8 vs 126.8 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~81%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS - 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) or HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) or HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
3. HP Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000) or HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
4. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) or HP ENVY 14 (2021)
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or HP ENVY 14 (2021)
6. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or HP ENVY 14 (2021)
7. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) or HP ENVY 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 14 (2021) and x360 15 (Ryzen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский