HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ENVY 17

54 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
VS
64 out of 100
HP ENVY 17
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and ENVY 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 160.1 square inches)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Laptop:
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
vs
ENVY 17

Case

Weight 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) 2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
Width 358.9 mm (14.13 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 228 mm (8.98 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 18.2 mm (0.72 inches) 19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
Area 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2) 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82% ~79.8%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) +33%
400 nits
ENVY 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 448 896
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

0 (0%)
0 (0%)
