HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs ENVY 17
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Review
Performance
System and application performance
73
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
35
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (126.8 vs 160.1 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 55 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Width
|358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.8 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 17 +31%
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3849
ENVY 17 +9%
4184
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|448
|896
|DirectX support
|12.1
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
