Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 100 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches		 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm
14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Spectre x360 15
2. ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Spectre x360 13 (2021)
4. ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
5. ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Pavilion x360 15 (dq2000)
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs XPS 17 9700
7. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Blade 17 (2021)
8. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский