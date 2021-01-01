ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (127.6 vs 142.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 604-824% higher FPS

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~72.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) +33% 400 nits ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 65 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP 15 W 115-130 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1240 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1660 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 640 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +1099% 16.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.1 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.