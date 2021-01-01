Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (127.6 vs 142.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 604-824% higher FPS
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches		 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm
13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~72.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115-130 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1240 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1660 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 640 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
2. Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”) or HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”) or HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
4. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
5. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) or HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
6. ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
7. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
8. Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) or Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский