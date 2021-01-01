ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 86.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.2% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) +33% 400 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter - 490 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 80-95 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 640 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 +751% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC289 Speakers 2.1 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 8.5 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.