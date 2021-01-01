ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or Alienware x15 R1 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (127.6 vs 154.5 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R1 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 87 against 51 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.27 kg (5.01 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches 359.7 x 277.2 x 16.3 mm

14.16 x 10.91 x 0.64 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~67.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 4 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 19 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) +33% 400 nits Alienware x15 R1 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 87 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 711 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units 640 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x15 R1 +666% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.1 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 82.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.8 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.