Home > Laptop comparison > ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Dell Precision 5560

52 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
VS
58 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
Dell Precision 5560
From $2400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 51 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~89%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) +90%
1.41 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.1 2.0
Power - 2x6W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
3. HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (15”)
4. HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (15”)
5. HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs x360 15 (Ryzen)
6. Dell Precision 5560 vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. Dell Precision 5560 vs XPS 15 9510 (2021)
8. Dell Precision 5560 vs Precision 3561
9. Dell Precision 5560 vs Precision 17 5760

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5560 and HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский