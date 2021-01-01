HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.6 vs 137.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 99 against 51 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches
|356 x 250 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.7 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.5%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|60 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|11000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|720 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8263
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12252
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC255
|Speakers
|2.1
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
