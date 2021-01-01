ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.6 vs 137.9 square inches) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) Can run popular games at about 437-596% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 99 against 51 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches 356 x 250 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~75.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 60 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 11000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 400 nits Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +5% 420 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 720 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1305 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1642 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 640 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +794% 12.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC255 Speakers 2.1 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.6 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

