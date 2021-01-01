ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 10870H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 596-813% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~94%) battery – 99 against 51 watt-hours

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches 357 x 244 x 23 mm

14.06 x 9.61 x 0.91 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~77% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 1152:1 sRGB color space - 90% Adobe RGB profile - 67% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) +33% 400 nits Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 99 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1365 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 640 6144 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +1084% 16.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125 Speakers 2.1 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.