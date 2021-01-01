ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (92.4 vs 127.6 square inches)

18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm

14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~81.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Gold Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Max. brightness ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 400 nits ENVY x360 13 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 640 768 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) 1.41 TFLOPS ENVY x360 13 (2021) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.1 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.