HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) vs x360 13 (2021)

53 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
From $1000
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 1165G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100) and x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (92.4 vs 127.6 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Laptop:
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 230.1 x 18.8 mm
14.09 x 9.06 x 0.74 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.5% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gold
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
ENVY x360 15T (Intel, ed100)
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

