Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 14 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.7 vs 133.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-24P) Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm

12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~77.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 35.6 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Laptop 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 642:1 sRGB color space - 55% Adobe RGB profile - 37.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.6% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Laptop 14 250 nits Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Radeon 610M TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 0.49 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.5 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 4 GPU performance Laptop 14 +51% 0.74 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A315-24P) 0.49 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5500 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 70.7 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Optional No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.