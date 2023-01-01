Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 14 or Swift 3 (SF314-512) – what's better?

HP Laptop 14 vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)

38 out of 100
HP Laptop 14
VS
52 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
HP Laptop 14
Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 14 and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512)
  • Around 3.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 14
vs
Swift 3 (SF314-512)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches		 321 x 210 x 15 mm
12.64 x 8.27 x 0.59 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) 674 cm2 (104.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~80.1%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 5.6 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Material Plastic -
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Max. brightness
Laptop 14
250 nits
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 4 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14
2248
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +232%
7469
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14
2398
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +270%
8874
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance
Laptop 14
0.74 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-512) +91%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

