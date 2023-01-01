HP Laptop 14 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Review
Performance
System and application performance
29
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
20
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
18
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
87
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
|314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
|Area
|695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
|711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.7%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7430
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Laptop 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
844
Inspiron 14 7430 +89%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2248
Inspiron 14 7430 +165%
5966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
717
Inspiron 14 7430 +127%
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2398
Inspiron 14 7430 +149%
5965
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 14 7430:
- The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version.
- A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
