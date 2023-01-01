Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Battery 41 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 14 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm

12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.3 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (250 nit) 1920 x 1080 (400 nit) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Inspiron 14 7430 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Laptop 14 14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Laptop 14 250 nits Inspiron 14 7430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance Laptop 14 0.74 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7430 +93% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Inspiron 14 7430: - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version. - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.