HP Laptop 14 vs Dell Inspiron 14 7430

38 out of 100
HP Laptop 14
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
HP Laptop 14
Dell Inspiron 14 7430
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
1920 x 1200
Battery 41 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 14 and Dell Inspiron 14 7430 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 54 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 45% sharper screen – 162 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 14
vs
Inspiron 14 7430

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches		 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm
12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches
Area 695 cm2 (107.8 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.7% ~79.9%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 6.3 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 14 7430
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
Laptop 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Laptop 14
250 nits
Inspiron 14 7430
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 14
844
Inspiron 14 7430 +89%
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14
2248
Inspiron 14 7430 +165%
5966
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 14
717
Inspiron 14 7430 +127%
1631
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 14
2398
Inspiron 14 7430 +149%
5965
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16
GPU performance
Laptop 14
0.74 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7430 +93%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 14 7430:
    - The AMD model has LPDDR4X memory at 4266 MHz and lacks Thunderbolt support, unlike the Intel version.
    - A 2-in-1 convertible model also exists, which differs in terms of size and weight.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Compare other laptops (620+)

