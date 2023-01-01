Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 15 or Aspire 3 (A314-36) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.5 vs 131.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 15
vs
Aspire 3 (A314-36)

Case

Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches		 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 9.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Silver
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 100 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~24% more screen space
Max. brightness
Laptop 15 +14%
250 nits
Aspire 3 (A314-36)
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter - 160 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1400 MHz
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8
GPU performance
Laptop 15
0.3 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A314-36) +147%
0.74 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz -
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.3 v5
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Optional No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

