HP Laptop 15 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
26
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
73
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48)
- Can run popular games at about 207-283% higher FPS
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
|362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm
14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|870 cm2 (134.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
710
Aspire 5 (A515-48) +43%
1014
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2086
Aspire 5 (A515-48) +77%
3690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
601
Aspire 5 (A515-48) +76%
1059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2178
Aspire 5 (A515-48) +99%
4333
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|2200 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
