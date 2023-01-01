Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Silver, Gold, Gray Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 100 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison Laptop 15 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 30% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Adobe RGB profile - 85.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.6% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Laptop 15 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 172 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 10 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32 GPU performance Laptop 15 0.3 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +767% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Optional Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.