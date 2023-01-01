HP Laptop 15 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 49.9 against 41 watt-hours
- 127% sharper screen – 227 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.6 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|100 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Laptop 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~30% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|85.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.6%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|172 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
710
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +146%
1745
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2086
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +273%
7775
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
601
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +152%
1515
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2178
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +259%
7817
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.3 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|16
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|2x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
