Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 17 Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18900 grams less (around 41.67 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18900 grams less (around 41.67 lbs) Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface 33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)

33% sharper screen – 141 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (133.6 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm

15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches 362.9 x 237.5 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.35 x 0.7 inches Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 862 cm2 (133.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~77.9% Side bezels 8.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Rose gold Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 106 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 17 17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2 Aspire 5 (A515-58) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 22% more screen space Max. brightness Laptop 17 250 nits Aspire 5 (A515-58) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 264 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20 GPU performance Laptop 17 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-58) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Optional Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.