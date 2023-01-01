HP Laptop 17 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
27
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
33
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
17
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
60
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
20
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18400 grams less (around 40.57 lbs)
- Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 23% sharper screen – 130 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
|402.08 x 256.54 x 17.95 mm
15.83 x 10.1 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|1031 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~77.2%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|12.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|130 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Aspire 5 (A517-58)
17″ (16:9 ratio) = 123.5 in2
~3% more screen space
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|265 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|4
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +136%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2136
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +259%
7674
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
604
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +190%
1751
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2206
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +246%
7631
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1