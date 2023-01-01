Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 17 or Aspire 5 (A517-58) – what's better?

HP Laptop 17 vs Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)

34 out of 100
HP Laptop 17
VS
50 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
HP Laptop 17
Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
Display
1920 x 1080
CPU
Intel Core i5 1335U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 17 and Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A517-58)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 18400 grams less (around 40.57 lbs)
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 50 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 23% sharper screen – 130 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 17
vs
Aspire 5 (A517-58)

Case

Weight 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches		 402.08 x 256.54 x 17.95 mm
15.83 x 10.1 x 0.71 inches
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 1031 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~77.2%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 12.9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Rose gold Gray
Material Plastic Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 130 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Aspire 5 (A517-58)
17″ (16:9 ratio) = 123.5 in2
~3% more screen space
Max. brightness
Laptop 17
250 nits
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 17
738
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +136%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 17
2136
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +259%
7674
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Laptop 17
604
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +190%
1751
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 17
2206
Aspire 5 (A517-58) +246%
7631
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
Laptop 17 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A517-58)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Optional Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
