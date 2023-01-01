HP Laptop 17 vs Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
- Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19050 grams less (around 42.01 lbs)
- Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 53 against 41 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 34% sharper screen – 142 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (133.9 vs 160.1 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
|356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~85.9%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|47.5 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~11% more screen space
|Contrast
|-
|1700:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|72%
|Response time
|-
|33 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|45 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|366 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|6 (2P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +117%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2136
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +186%
6102
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
604
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +170%
1632
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2206
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) +174%
6035
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|1.43 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|512
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2560 x 1440
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.6 x 8.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
