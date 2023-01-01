HP Laptop 17 vs Laptop 14
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
- Can run popular games at about 146-199% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the HP Laptop 14
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19300 grams less (around 42.56 lbs)
- Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (107.7 vs 160.1 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|20.7 kg (45.64 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches
|323.6 x 214.9 x 17.8-32.5 mm
12.74 x 8.46 x 0.7-1.28 inches
|Area
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|695 cm2 (107.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.9%
|~77.7%
|Side bezels
|8.8 mm
|6.9 mm
|Colors
|White, Black, Silver, Rose gold
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|106 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1600 x 900 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Laptop 14
14″ (16:9 ratio) = 83.8 in2
~52% more screen space
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|45 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0 GHz
|0 GHz
|Cores
|4 (0P + 4E)
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1065 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1320 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1024
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Optional
|Optional
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
