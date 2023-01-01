HP Laptop 17 vs Laptop 15 34 out of 100 VS 35 out of 100 HP Laptop 17 HP Laptop 15

Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Laptop 17 Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS Advantages of the HP Laptop 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19110 grams less (around 42.14 lbs) Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.6 vs 160.1 square inches)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19110 grams less (around 42.14 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.6 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs) Dimensions 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm

15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79% Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.2 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Rose gold White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1600 x 900 (Non-Touch) 1600 x 900 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 106 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison Laptop 17 17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2 Laptop 15 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 22% more screen space Max. brightness Laptop 17 250 nits Laptop 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 41 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU CPU name Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Base frequency 0 GHz 0 GHz Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E) Threads 4 4 L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Laptop 17 +4% 738 Laptop 15 710 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Laptop 17 +2% 2136 Laptop 15 2086 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Laptop 17 604 Laptop 15 601 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Laptop 17 +1% 2206 Laptop 15 2178 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX550 2GB Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP - 10 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1065 MHz - GPU boost clock 1320 MHz - FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1024 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance Laptop 17 +801% 2.703 TFLOPS Laptop 15 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Optional Optional Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

