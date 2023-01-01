Home > Laptop comparison > Laptop 17 or Laptop 15 – what's better?

HP Laptop 17 vs Laptop 15

HP Laptop 17
HP Laptop 15
HP Laptop 17
HP Laptop 15
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Laptop 17 and Laptop 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Laptop 17
  • Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS
Advantages of the HP Laptop 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 19110 grams less (around 42.14 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (131.6 vs 160.1 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Laptop 17
vs
Laptop 15

Case

Weight 20.7 kg (45.64 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 400.7 x 257.8 x 20.6 mm
15.78 x 10.15 x 0.81 inches		 359.8 x 236 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.29 x 0.73 inches
Area 1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2) 849 cm2 (131.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.9% ~79%
Side bezels 8.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Rose gold White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Rose gold
Material Plastic Plastic
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 106 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1600 x 900 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
Laptop 17
17.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 127.9 in2
Laptop 15
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~22% more screen space
Max. brightness
Laptop 17
250 nits
Laptop 15
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 45 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 0 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Laptop 17 +4%
738
Laptop 15
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 17 +2%
2136
Laptop 15
2086
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Laptop 17 +1%
2206
Laptop 15
2178
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1065 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1320 MHz -
FLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1024 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance
Laptop 17 +801%
2.703 TFLOPS
Laptop 15
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Optional Optional
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

