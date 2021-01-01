Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021) or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
HP Omen 15 (2021)
From $1269
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
From $1200
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
  • Around 79% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 70.9 against 59 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
  • Can run popular games at about 84-114% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021)
vs
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 22.9 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 100 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1267 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1605 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021)
4.884 TFLOPS
Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +152%
12.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

