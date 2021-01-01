HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
From $1299
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 10% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133 vs 143.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-54-760S)
- Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
|363 x 255 x 22.9 mm
14.29 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|926 cm2 (143.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~72.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|7 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6430
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1438
1763
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +10%
10349
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
GPU performance
4.884 TFLOPS
12.6 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
