Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 70.9 against 58.2 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +88% 4.884 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

