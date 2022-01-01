Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

56 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Apple M1
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 48-66% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 70.9 against 58.2 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1060 grams less (around 2.34 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +88%
4.884 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

