HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
VS
61 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
From $2399
Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 652-889% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 83.6 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 57% sharper screen – 221 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 349.3 mm (13.75 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 240.7 mm (9.48 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
300 nits
MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units 1536 192
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +1185%
4.884 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

